Industrial parks will be started by joining hands with educational institutes: P. Rajeeve

March 19, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - KANNUR

Minister for Law, Industries, and Coir P. Rajeeve has said that industrial parks will be started by utilising the excess space of various educational institutions in Kerala.

The Minister was inaugurating a district-level investors’ meet jointly organised by the State industry, commerce department, and the District Industries Centre at Mattannur to discuss investment opportunities in Kannur.

The Minister said that industrial production of innovations carried out by educational incubators and start-ups will be given priority in the industrial parks.

He said that children can work there after class. If the work is related to studying, credit can be given for it.

The Minister said that the first park is going to be implemented in 20 acres of Mahatma Gandhi University. As many as 38 colleges have approached the government, he added.

The Minister said that north Kerala is the most likely place for industrial development. The basic facilities for this are available here. Space is also available at low cost, he said. The first private industrial park in Kerala was approved in Kannur. Eight private industrial parks have been sanctioned in the State.

Mr. Rajeeve said that it will be difficult to sustain Kerala’s gains without strengthening its industry.

He said that this government believes that the trade unions are not recruiting agencies. Trade unions have the right to organise workers and stand up for their legal rights. But, the right to decide who should work and who should be hired belongs to the person running the organisation.

The event was president by MLA K.K. Shailaja. Ramachandran Kadanapally was the chief guest. District panchayat president P.P. Divya and other public representatives attended the function.