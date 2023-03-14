ADVERTISEMENT

Industrial parks on campuses of higher educational institutions

March 14, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Industries department will start industrial parks on campuses of higher educational institutions , Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

The institutions have a lot of land, while the new academic scenario does not demand more land for these institutions. So the department, in consultation with other departments, will set up industrial parks on the campuses, said Mr. Rajeeve.

Replying to discussion on demand and grants in the Assembly on Tuesday, he said the new proposal was a win-win situation for both the industrial sector and students alike. This would enable students to get hands-on experience on research projects . On the other hand, the industrial parks can make use of youth potential for their ventures by offering internships for students, he said. 

Recently, Mahatma Gandhi University suggested such a proposal, he said.

Commenting on the positive changes in the industrial climate of Kerala, the Minister said Kerala Paper Products Limited (KPPL), the erstwhile Hindustan Newsprint Limited at Velloor in Kottayam taken over by the State government, was the development model of the State. The loss-making PSU was able to make a strong comeback after being taken over by the State and it now supplied newsprint to about 22 dailies in the State and outside.

The State was now eying to make a turnover of ₹3,000 crore by increasing production and going for value addition , he said.

He criticised the United Democratic Front, terming that the Opposition had become a disappointed lot when firefighters finally doused the fire at the Brahmapuram dumping yard. The High Court directive to produce details of waste accumulated at Brahmapuram for the past seven years had also not gone well with the Opposition as it would be exposed if the court went into the details, he said.

