Industrial belt of Kanjikode upbeat

The industrial belt of Kanjikode in Palakkad is upbeat about the prospect of the proposed industrial corridor linking Kochi with Bengaluru through Palakkad and Coimbatore. People have reportedly offered their willingness to part with the land required for the corridor.

While 310 acres has been earmarked at Kannambra, 600 acres has been identified at Pudussery Central and 250 acres at Uzhalapathy.

No bottlenecks

KINFRA officials do not foresee any bottleneck for the project in Palakkad. Administrative sanction has been given to acquire the proposed land.

An environmental impact statement (EIS) study has been completed for Pudussery Central. Survey notification has been published for the land at Uzhalapathy.

KINFRA officials indicated that additional proposals to the similar extent were being mooted. Now the ball was in the court of the Revenue Department, which had to expedite steps to acquire the land if the corridor had to materialise without losing its initial vigour.

SPV mooted

A special purpose vehicle (SPV) had been mooted for the corridor. However, the modalities of the SPV formation were still being worked out.

Sources indicated no industry would be discriminated against. All non-polluting general industries would be promoted in the corridor, said KINFRA officials.

As the corridor work has begun, the State Information Technology and Multilateral Industrial Cooperative Society (SITMICOS) has invited applications from entrepreneurs to set up industries in an industrial park it is setting up adjoining the corridor at Uzhalapathy.

Applicants belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will get preference, according to SITMICOS manager Anil Dev.