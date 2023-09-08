ADVERTISEMENT

Induction programme gets under way for BTech students

September 08, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Saji Gopinath,Vice-Chancellor in-charge, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, inaugurates the programme on September 8

The Hindu Bureau

The induction programme for the ninth BTech batch of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University commenced on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath, who inaugurated the week-long programme, exhorted the budding engineers to fulfil their responsibility to bring changes in the society by making the world a better place through innovations and inventiveness.

“In a world where emerging areas like artificial intelligence (AI), big data, synthetic biology and biotechnology are converging, we need to leapfrog with innovations to make India lead the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also emphasised the role of engineers in uplifting communities by solving problems and evolving productive mechanisms to meet various needs.

Syndicate member Vinod Kumar Jacob delivered the keynote address. Syndicate members P.O.J. Lebba, Venugopal G., Dean (Academics) Vinu Thomas and Dean (Research) Shalij P.R. also spoke on the occasion.

Anup Nair, managing director, Martin Engineering Corporation, will speak on the topic ‘roadmap for graduate students’ on September 11. Varghese Punnoose, head of the psychiatry department, Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, will deliver a lecture on mental health of students on September 12.

Local Self-Governments and Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will address the students on September 13 and 14 respectively. Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment executive vice president K.P. Sudheer will deliver a lecture on the concluding day, September 15. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will later inaugurate the valedictory session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US