Induction programme gets under way for BTech students

Saji Gopinath,Vice-Chancellor in-charge, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, inaugurates the programme on September 8

September 08, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The induction programme for the ninth BTech batch of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University commenced on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath, who inaugurated the week-long programme, exhorted the budding engineers to fulfil their responsibility to bring changes in the society by making the world a better place through innovations and inventiveness.

“In a world where emerging areas like artificial intelligence (AI), big data, synthetic biology and biotechnology are converging, we need to leapfrog with innovations to make India lead the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.

He also emphasised the role of engineers in uplifting communities by solving problems and evolving productive mechanisms to meet various needs.

Syndicate member Vinod Kumar Jacob delivered the keynote address. Syndicate members P.O.J. Lebba, Venugopal G., Dean (Academics) Vinu Thomas and Dean (Research) Shalij P.R. also spoke on the occasion.

Anup Nair, managing director, Martin Engineering Corporation, will speak on the topic ‘roadmap for graduate students’ on September 11. Varghese Punnoose, head of the psychiatry department, Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, will deliver a lecture on mental health of students on September 12.

Local Self-Governments and Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will address the students on September 13 and 14 respectively. Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment executive vice president K.P. Sudheer will deliver a lecture on the concluding day, September 15. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will later inaugurate the valedictory session.

