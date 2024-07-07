Induction of KAAPA accused into CPI(M) seems to hit its image makeover bid

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] seemed to risk looking dodgy about its public avowal to purge the party of lawbreakers if the recent furore over the induction of a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist and Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) detainee into its ranks in Pathanamthitta is anything to go by.

The episode’s unenviable political optics threatened to cast the CPI(M) in an unflattering light in mainstream and social media even as the party grappled with a “top-down” rectification process.

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had humiliatingly turfed the CPI(M) out of its traditional strongholds in the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, prompting the painstakingly weighty introspection and remedial action to regain lost political ground.

Future course

The CPI(M) State leadership convenes three days, from July 19 to July 22, to draft a rectification document that could potentially reshape the party’s future course of action at the organisational level.

However, the CPI(M), conceivably, risked making the course correction exercise look like a tinpot operation, given the recent commotion over the Students Federation of India (SFI) “violence” on campuses, accusations of militant trade unionism, induction of “criminals” into the party, cooperative sector corruption, and the alleged nexus between rapacious criminals and the CPI(M)‘s political elite in Kannur.

For one, BJP State president K. Surendran alleged that the CPI(M) had embraced the RSS activist expelled for criminal profiteering with an eye on benefiting from illegal sand-mining in the Pampa river. He claimed that the “criminal” was feted by Health Minister Veena George and CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary K.P. Udayabhanu at a public reception. (The CPI(M) has maintained that cases against the RSS defector were political in nature.)

Similarly, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) State president K. Sudhakaran has flayed the Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU) members for assaulting a construction site manager and pushing him off the roof in Malappuram for failing to heed the trade union’s demand for an extortionate unloading fee. (The CITU has termed the allegation false.)

The CPI(M) central committee, held in the wake of the party’s electoral defeat in Kerala, stressed insulating the organisation’s rank and file from corruption, criminality and arrogance to restore the party’s “live link” with the people. It also noted with worry that the BJP had cut deep into CPI(M) territory, chipped away at its core backward class and Dalit base, and emerged as the principal beneficiary of the erosion of party votes in the Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, and Alappuzha constituencies.

The casualties of the CPI(M) “misplaced governance priorities and estrangement from the people”, alarmingly, included several high-profile leaders.