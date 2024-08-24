GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indrans sits for Class VII equivalency exam of literacy mission

Updated - August 24, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Indrans writing the 7th Standard equivalency examination conducted by the Saksharatha Mission in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Actor Indrans writing the 7th Standard equivalency examination conducted by the Saksharatha Mission in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Actor Indrans appeared for the Class VII equivalency examinations of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority at Central High School, Attakulangara, in the city on Saturday.

The 68-year-old actor who had to discontinue his school education decades ago had enrolled for the literacy mission classes towards the end of 2023 after attending a function of the Aksharasree literacy programme as chief guest and becoming inspired by the learners, both young and old.

He had wanted to appear for the Class X equivalency examinations initially, but could do so only after clearing the Class VII equivalency examinations and obtaining the certificate, says literacy prerak Vijayalakshmi P.

The actor who reached Attakulangara school on time on Saturday for the examinations in Malayalam, English, and Hindi said in his characteristic innocent style that though he had prepared for the examinations, he was unsure how he would fare.

Unlike Malayalam and even English, Hindi that he did not use in everyday life was something he found challenging, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said.

His acting commitments prevented Indrans from attending the literacy mission classes, but whenever he had free time, his wife, friends, and preraks helped him study.

The examinations was held in two sessions – from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

On Sunday, the actor will return to the school for the examination in three more subjects – Science, Social Science, and Mathematics. The results will be out in two weeks.

Thirty learners had registered for the classes, but only 17 sat for the examinations, including a daily wage worker who was employed at the school itself, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said.

