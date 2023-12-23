ADVERTISEMENT

Individual worship is not in alignment with CPI(M)‘s policies, says Govindan

December 23, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan has said that individual worship is not in alignment with the policies of the party.

Responding to a query raised by the media during a press conference in Kannur regarding Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan’s remark that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a gift of God for Kerala, Mr. Govindan suggested that questions about Mr. Vasavan’s remarks be directed to the Minister himself.

He emphasised that the communist ideology did not endorse personal religious practices and hinted that he would elaborate on his position once Vasavan addresses the matter.

Drawing a historical parallel, Mr. Govindan recalled the time when Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, a materialist, expressed his intention to build a temple. He pointed out the subsequent questions raised about Nehru’s stance and highlighted the importance of understanding the context behind statements.

Mr. Govindan said the Youth Congress’ protest against the Navakerala Sadas was not a strike but an attack. He also downplayed the impact of the Youth Congress’ protest in Thiruvananthapuram on the scheduled Navakerala Sadas and said that government programmes would remain unaffected.

In a seemingly unrelated note, Mr. Govindan mentioned the Governor distributing sweets on S.M. Street in Kozhikode, saying that it indicated that the law and order situation in the State remained intact.

