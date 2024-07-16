Indiscriminate disposal of waste in canal led to sanitation worker’s death: Southern Railway

The Southern Railway has attributed the root cause of the incident which led to the death of sanitation worker N. Joy to the piling up of garbage in the Amayizhanjan Canal. In an official statement issued on Tuesday condoling his death, it has said that the filth and garbage in the portion beneath the rail yard was due to the indiscriminate disposal of garbage in the canal in the corporation area.

The statement acknowledges that it had taken up the cleaning work in the canal following the request of the Corporation Secretary on June 19. An experienced contractor of the Irrigation department was engaged for this purpose. While Joy was assessing the feasibility of carrying out cleaning activities, there was a sudden increase in the flow of water due to rains. He slipped and couldn’t get out. At the time of incident Joy was accompanied by his contract supervisor, it said.

“The body of the deceased was found along with garbage, in the Thakaraparambu area, which is around 750 m away from the railway premises. That shows the flow of water in the canal under the railway track was taking place sufficiently. In order to prevent choking in the canal, the railway has already provided metal mesh at the entry point of the canal near the railway boundary,” said the statement.

Railways also have a system of waste disposal in place. The waste generated during passenger handling is properly taken away from the station. Thus the possibility of dumping of Railway waste in the canal is ruled out. Further, all the coaches running in Indian Railways are fitted with bio-toilets. This prevents open discharge of waste materials. This cleaning exercise was carried out by Railways in the earlier years also, to prevent flooding inside railway premises, though primary responsibility of desilting and cleaning of this canal lies with Irrigation department, according to the statement.