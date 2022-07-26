Indira Raveendran takes charge as State women’s panel member
Indira Raveendran has assumed office as member, Kerala Women’s Commission.
A lawyer by profession, she has 33 years of practice at the district court here. She was also member, executive committee, National University of Law, Ernakulam, and national vice president, Indian Association of Lawyers.
Ms. Raveendran was nominated to the post after former member of the Women’s Commission M.S. Thara completed her tenure. She assumed charge at the commission headquarters in the presence of chairperson P. Sathidevi.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.