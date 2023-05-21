ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo to start new daily flight to Mumbai from Thiruvananthapuram

May 21, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The IndiGo Airline will launch one more daily service to Mumbai from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on May 22. This is IndiGo’s third daily service on this route. Ticket booking has started, said a release issued by the airport authorities here on Saturday.

Mumbai - Thiruvananthapuram flight (6E 5114) will depart at 6.20 a.m. and arrive at 8.25 a.m. The return flight (6E 5116) will depart Thiruvananthapuram at 8.55 a.m, and reach Mumbai at 11 a.m. The service will be from the domestic terminal at Shankhumugham. This will be the sixth daily service in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai sector.

Air India and IndiGo currently operate two daily services each, while Vistara’s new service will start on June 1.

