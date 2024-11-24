IndiGo to resume Kannur-Delhi daily flights from December 12

IndiGo will launch a daily flight service between the Kannur International Airport and Delhi from December 12, restoring connectivity on the route after a year and a half.

The flight from Delhi will depart at 10:10 p.m. and arrive in Kannur at 1:20 a.m. The return service will leave Kannur at 6:20 a.m., reaching Delhi at 9:25 a.m. Ticket bookings have commenced, with fares starting at ₹5,300.

The service resumes after the route was discontinued during the merger process of Air India, which earlier ceased operations from non-metro cities, including Kannur. IndiGo’s entry is expected to boost connectivity for the region, benefiting travellers and fostering economic activity.