IndiGo launches one-stop flight to Kolkata from Thiruvananthapuram

January 22, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

IndiGo airlines has started a new one-stop daily flight service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kolkata, West Bengal. The flight (6E-6169) departs from the Thiruvananthapuram domestic terminal at 1.40 p.m. and arrives in Kolkata at 6 p.m. via Chennai. The return flight (6E-563) departs Kolkata at 8:15 a.m. and arrives in Thiruvananthapuram at 1.05 p.m.

Earlier, passengers had to board two flights to Kolkata from Thiruvananthapuram. With the introduction of a new one-stop service, travel time has been reduced from 7.30 hours to 4.30 hours. The service will also be beneficial for tourists and regular travellers to and from North East to the Southern tip of India. Non-stop service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kolkata is also being considered, said a release from the airport here on Sunday.

