Indigo aircraft assault: report exonerating Jayarajan submitted by ignoring evidence, will go to court: Congress worker Majeed

June 09, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Youth Congress worker Farzeen Majeed has decided to move the court against the police report to end the investigation and exonerate E.P Jayarajan, who allegedly manhandled Congress workers aboard an indigo aircraft at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

He alleged that the police are prejudiced and have ignored the evidence against Mr. Jayarajan. The report will be challenged in the court, he said.

His response came in the wake of the probe team informing the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-11 that the case was false and lacked evidence. The police issued notices to the complainants directing them to approach the court within a week if they had any objections.

The alleged assault had taken place when the Youth Congress workers including Mr. Majeed and Naveen Kumar protested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the U.A.E. diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case aboard an Indigo flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on June 13, 2022.

Mr. Majeed said that he had no doubt that the police would sabotage the investigation. Despite the video footage all over the media showing Mr. Jayarajan and CM’s gunman attacking them, the police investigation was conducted ignoring the evidences, he accused.

Following the incident in the plane, the police had filed a case against the youth congressmen under the non-bailable section. The youth congressmen also filed a complaint with the police alleging that Mr. Jayarajan had beaten them up.

When the police rejected the case, the youth congressmen approached the Thiruvananthapuram 1st Class Magistrate Court. Subsequently, police registered a case against Mr. Jayarajan and CM’s gunman P.A. Suneesh and Anilkumar under the section of attempt to murder, conspiracy and assault.