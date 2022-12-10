Indigenous community of Sabarimala forests keeps pilgrimage trail free of plastic

December 10, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The pilgrimage season at Sabarimala also marks a crunch time for the forests around the hillock. Pilgrims keep moving along the roads here without a break, the impact of which can be far from ethereal.

But thanks to a community initiative by the Forest department, an indigenous community collective is helping the authorities keep the forest roads here clean. The collective, called eco-guards, comprises about 25 members including women from the Malampandaram tribe, a nomadic community living inside the Sabarimala forests.

Deployed between Laha and Chalakkayam along the main trunk road to Sabarimala, they keep walking constantly along the route throughout the day and collect plastic waste littered on both sides of the road. The eco-guards also assist the elephant squads of the Forest department to prevent the wild elephants from entering the road here and block traffic.

Jayakumar Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer, Ranni, said the plastic garbage collected by the eco-guards were handed over to the Kudumbasree-run shredding unit at Thiruvalla through the Plappally, Kanamala, and Rajampara forest stations.

“It makes sense to remove plastics from the forests before they have had a chance to do any harm to the wildlife. Plastics, especially in patches, have travelled a long way and potentially done a lot of harm to the elephant population here,’’ said the official.

The duty, meanwhile, also serves as a source of daily income for the Malampandarams, who otherwise eke out a living through the collection of forest resources. The wage per head is fixed at ₹600 per day and the Forest department has approached the District Collector of Pathanamthitta to release ₹25 lakh for disbursing their salaries.

“The majority of those who have been deployed as eco-guards this season belongs to the Malampandaram settlement that has come up recently near Laha. They travel along the Sabarimala route on most days of a year and this job offers a convenient option for them as well,’’ the official added.