Indigenous Aircraft Carrier completes fourth phase of sea trials

Integrated trials of a majority of equipment and systems on board were undertaken as part of the fourth phase of sea trials of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier.

The fourth phase of sea trials of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) was completed on Sunday.

Integrated trials of a majority of equipment and systems on board, including some of the Aviation Facilities Complex equipment, were undertaken as part of this. The ship’s delivery (to Indian Navy) is being targeted by the end of July, followed by commissioning of the ship in August, to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, says a Navy press release.

The maiden sea trials of the IAC were completed in August 2021, followed by second and third phases of sea trials, in October 2021 and in January respectively. During these three phases of sea trials, endurance testing of propulsion machinery, electrical and electronic suites, deck machinery, life-saving appliances and the ship’s navigation and communication systems was undertaken, the Navy said.