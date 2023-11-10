HamberMenu
Indie Music fest opens

November 10, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Curtains went up on the second edition of the International Independent Music Festival (IIMF) at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village in Kovalam on Saturday with performances by the Bonny Abraham ensemble, Ugandan Afropop-Reggae act ‘Melody Uganda’, popular vocalist Shakthisree Gopalan, American country music band Hammond Brothers, and Indian rock veterans ‘Indian Ocean’.

The line-up for the second day of the festival on Saturday includes Norwegian band ‘Viking Queen’, Psychopunch, Motherjane, Girish and the Chronicles, and AC/DC founding member Dave Evans and his band. 

