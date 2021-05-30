Watch | India's largest oxygen bed facility

A video feature on a 1000-bed oxygen bed facility envisioned in Ernakulam, Kerala

More than a year after SARS-CoV-2 reached the shores of Kerala, when the virus was first detected in a student from Wuhan, the State has seen highs and lows in its battle with the virus.

Ernakulam district was one of the worst-hit in the second wave of COVID-19, with test positivity rate going up to 35% at one point.

However, planned intervention helped bring it down. Among the steps taken to contain the spread of the pandemic is the setting up of a huge oxygen bed facility operated by BPCL-Kochi Refinery at Ambalamugal, arguably the largest in India.

BPCL provides piped medical oxygen, power and water for the health centre. While the district administration, the National Health Mission and the State health department are taking care of other requirements including manpower.

The project has been envisaged as a 1000-plus oxygen bed facility covering three places including an old school on the campus, an auditorium and a massive makeshift tent.

The first phase of the COVID-19 treatment centre with 100 beds has begun functioning at the school mid-May.

Three private hospitals will also set up 100 oxygen beds each at the facility. Aster Medicity has already set up 48 oxygen beds in the space allotted to it. Other hospitals are in line to set up their own individual units.

Right now, about 500 oxygen beds are functional. About 480 health workers, including 130 doctors and 240 nurses, will be deployed here on duty once it is fully operational.

This will be the first time oxygen will be supplied directly from a manufacturing plant to a treatment centre for category C or low risk patients.

The executive director of the Kochi Refinery of Bharat Petroleum has said the company is in a position to supply up to 12 tonnes of gaseous oxygen and up to four tonnes of liquid oxygen each day to Kerala State.