India’s first super capacitor manufacturing facility operational in Kannur

First phase of project, constructed at ₹18 crore, includes infrastructure such as dry rooms and production facilities capable of yielding 2,100 capacitors daily

February 16, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Keltron at Mangattuparam in Kannur has made a significant milestone with the setting up of the country’s first super capacitor manufacturing facility.

Supercapacitors, hailed as the next-generation capacitors, boast unparalleled energy storage capabilities, particularly excelling in storing more energy within a lower voltage range. The cutting-edge facility, being established at an investment of ₹42 crore, is a collaborative effort with technical support from the Indian Space Research Organisation.

The first phase of the project, constructed at ₹18 crore, includes essential infrastructure such as dry rooms and production facilities capable of yielding 2,100 capacitors daily.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation for this venture in February 2021. Keltron, celebrating its 50th anniversary, anticipates substantial growth, projecting an annual turnover of ₹22 crore and a profit of ₹2.72 crore within four years of the first phase. Upon completion of the second phase, the facility aims at producing 1.8 million capacitors annually, yielding a projected annual profit of ₹14 crore.

With a storage capacity hundredfold greater than electrolytic capacitors, supercapacitors are poised to revolutionise various sectors, including automation, renewable energy, space technology, and defence. Supercapacitors are the latest in an array of more than 100 different products manufactured by the holding company Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited and its 10 subsidiary and associate companies. It manufacturers and markets electronic components, equipment and systems for communications, defence, industrial and home applications.

