Watch | India's first solar ferry wins global honour

Aditya is India's first solar ferry. It plies on the Vaikom - Thavanakadavu route in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. Recently, on July 27th, Aditya bagged the prestigious Gustave Trouvé Award for Excellence in Electric Boats and Boating.
It is the only international award given to individuals & companies building & innovating in state-of-the-art electric boats. Over 10,000 people from across the globe voted to choose the best solar boats amongst 50 small and big boats from Europe, the U.S., and Singapore
Aditya was declared as the world’s best electric boat, in the category of ‘ferries designed for paid passenger service.’
