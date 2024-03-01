‘Indians yet to recognise their potential in AI’

March 01, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

Indians are yet to recognise the country’s potential, including in Artificial intelligence (AI), said Hoda Alkhzaimi, co-chair of the Global Future Council for Cyber Security of the World Economic Forum. She was speaking at the Kerala Technology Expo in Kozhikode on Friday.

Also the head of Emirates Digital Association of Women, Ms. Alkhzaimi said India had great human resources in the AI sector though China was leading the race at present, much ahead of the US. “Indians should take inspiration from their tradition and heritage in spices and Ayurveda like no other country in the world,” she said.

Guidewire managing director Mohammed Anzy pointed out that Indian industrial entrepreneurs had not yet been able to utilise the commercial possibilities that the market demanded, and that smaller cities offered more opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinculum Group founder Venkataramana Rao Nott called upon entrepreneurs to change according to the changing tastes of consumers.

The three-day expo will conclude on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.