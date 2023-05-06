ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Veterinary Association condemns “propaganda” against veterinarians in elephant translocation mission

May 06, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The State unit of the Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) has come out against the “negative portrayal” of veterinarians who led the mission to capture and translocate wild tusker Arikompan in Idukki.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the IVA congratulated the veterinary team led by Arun Zachariah for the successful completion of the mission.

The association expressed disappointment at the “propaganda and ridicule” in the news media against the veterinarians involved in the mission. It urged the public to understand the crucial role that veterinarians played in wildlife conservation and human safety.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US