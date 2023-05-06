HamberMenu
Indian Veterinary Association condemns “propaganda” against veterinarians in elephant translocation mission

May 06, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The State unit of the Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) has come out against the “negative portrayal” of veterinarians who led the mission to capture and translocate wild tusker Arikompan in Idukki.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the IVA congratulated the veterinary team led by Arun Zachariah for the successful completion of the mission.

The association expressed disappointment at the “propaganda and ridicule” in the news media against the veterinarians involved in the mission. It urged the public to understand the crucial role that veterinarians played in wildlife conservation and human safety.

