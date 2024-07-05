Indian Union Muslim League leader A.P. Unnikrishnan passes away

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former president of Malappuram district panchayat A.P. Unnikrishnan passed away on July 5 afternoon. He was 60.

He breathed his last at Karuna Cancer Centre, Palathingal, near Tirurangadi, in Malappuram district of Kerala where he was under treatment for some time.

Hailing from Kannamangalam near Vengara, Mr. Unnikrishnan was former State general secretary of the Dalit League. He was close to the Panakkad Syed Shihab Thangal family and top IUML leaders.

He was a member of the district panchayat for several terms, and served as its president for five years from 2015.

His body was brought to the district panchayat office here in the afternoon. Several IUML leaders paid their last respects to him.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said Mr. Unnikrishnan had elevated the IUML’s “secular face” to further heights.

The funeral is set be held on July 6 morning at Mr. Unnikrishnan’s family cemetery.