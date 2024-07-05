GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Union Muslim League leader A.P. Unnikrishnan passes away

Hailing from Kannamangalam, A.P. Unnikrishnan was a former president of Malappuram district panchayat

Updated - July 05, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 04:59 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
IUML leader A.P. Unnikrishnan

IUML leader A.P. Unnikrishnan

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former president of Malappuram district panchayat A.P. Unnikrishnan passed away on July 5 afternoon. He was 60.

He breathed his last at Karuna Cancer Centre, Palathingal, near Tirurangadi, in Malappuram district of Kerala where he was under treatment for some time.

A.P. Unnikrishnan (centre) with IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty (left) and the late Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal (file photo)

A.P. Unnikrishnan (centre) with IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty (left) and the late Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal (file photo) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hailing from Kannamangalam near Vengara, Mr. Unnikrishnan was former State general secretary of the Dalit League. He was close to the Panakkad Syed Shihab Thangal family and top IUML leaders.

He was a member of the district panchayat for several terms, and served as its president for five years from 2015.

His body was brought to the district panchayat office here in the afternoon. Several IUML leaders paid their last respects to him.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said Mr. Unnikrishnan had elevated the IUML’s “secular face” to further heights.

The funeral is set be held on July 6 morning at Mr. Unnikrishnan’s family cemetery.

