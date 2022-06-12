Indian students can continue studies in Russia: Embassy official

Over 20,000 brought back to country following hostilities in Ukraine

Universities in Russia are ready to accept Indian students whose education in Ukranian universities was disrupted by the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, a top Russian Embassy official said here on Sunday.

Interacting with media persons, Roman Babushkin, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, said students could approach the Russian Houses in India for assistance in this regard.

The education system followed by the two countries (Russia and Ukraine) are similar, which makes it possible for the students to resume their studies in Russian institutions, according to Mr. Babushkin.

Over 20,000 Indian students, the majority of them studying in various medical universities across Ukraine, were evacuated by the Indian government as part of Operation Ganga following the outbreak of hostilities in February. Since their return, their academic future had been mired in uncertainty.

The Embassy official said Russian universities could accommodate all these students.

Given the special situation, these students would be admitted on production of their mark lists. They would be admitted to Russian universities that were on a par with the Ukrainian ones in terms of fees and other aspects, Ratheesh C. Nair, Honorary Consul of Russia and director of the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram, said.

Mr. Ratheesh Nair had held discussions with NoRKA Principal Secretary Suman Billa and NoRKA Chief Executive Officer Harikrishnan Namboothiri last week on the possibilities open to Keralite students who had been pursuing studies in Ukraine.

The students will be eligible for the stipend and scholarships that were available to them. ‘‘I informed them that Russian universities are ready to accept students. Especially those who studied in Ukraine on scholarship schemes will be accepted free of cost. NoRKA officials said they will coordinate with the parents of the students,” he said.

He also suggested to NoRKA officials that the details and mark lists of the students could be handed over to universities in Russia so that they and the students could work out an arrangement. Keralite students can contact the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram for assistance.