‘Indian renaissance, an ‘unfinished revolution’

The Indian renaissance movement, which has remained an “unfinished revolution”, has relevance in the modern-day scenario that witnessed a swell in aggressive fundamentalism and religion-based coercion of state machinery, former Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Health Sciences Liaquat Ali has said.

He was delivering the first G.S. Padmakumar memorial public lecture, organised by the Breakthrough Science Society (BSS), on the topic ‘Science and renaissance: European and Indian contexts’ here on Sunday.

Dr. Ali said while the Indian subcontinent witnessed economic development, scientific outlook was yet to witness a parallel growth.

Signs of regression

“In fact, it has showed signs of regression in recent times. The scenario has been marked by a misuse of religion in politics. Currently, we yearn for economic development and unbridled consumerism at the cost of environment, ideology and ethics, signifying the lack of scientific outlook,” he said.

He held the opinion that the Indian renaissance movement, the seeds of which were sowed in Bengal, was “unbalanced” due to the relative absence of scientific ideas as compared to the European renaissance.

Undeveloped yet

“In spite of many revolutionary contributions of the renaissance on the socio-political and economic life of people in the Indian subcontinent, it has remained an unfinished revolution. Except some sporadic initiatives, science and its basic concepts did not develop in the region as expected,” he said.

Dr. Ali attributed the lacuna to the restricted focus of renaissance leaders towards rationalist-humanist streams of philosophy. Empiricist philosophical ideas had not been properly acknowledged.

Philosophical talks

Besides, most practising scientists were not involved in serious philosophical discussion.

He also credited the renaissance movement in Kerala. BSS State president P.S. Babu presided over the programme. National executive committee member T.K. Shajahan, State secretary P.N. Thankachan, State vice president K.P. Saji and district coordinator P.P. Rajeevan also spoke on the occasion.