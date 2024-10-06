Indian Navy’s squadron on training deployment reaches Oman

Indian Naval Ships Tir, Shardul, and Indian Coast Guard Ship Veera of the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron, based at the Southern Naval Command in Koch, are on a long-range training deployment.

The ships arrived in Muscat, Oman, on October 5 (Saturday). A press release said that the Indian Navy would engage with the Royal Navy of Oman on various aspects of maritime security and interoperability, including harbour interactions and joint exercises. The deployment would also focus on training exchanges, professional interactions, and friendly sports fixtures. This marked the third visit of the First Training Squadron to Oman in the past 10 years.

Coinciding with the visit, Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, was on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman from Sunday to Wednesday. He held interactions with Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis bin Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (COSSAF), and Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO). He also visited key defence and training installations in Oman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.