Indian Navy’s squadron on training deployment reaches Oman

Indian Naval Ships Tir, Shardul, and Indian Coast Guard Ship Veera of the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron, based at the Southern Naval Command in Koch, are on a long-range training deployment.

The ships arrived in Muscat, Oman, on October 5 (Saturday). A press release said that the Indian Navy would engage with the Royal Navy of Oman on various aspects of maritime security and interoperability, including harbour interactions and joint exercises. The deployment would also focus on training exchanges, professional interactions, and friendly sports fixtures. This marked the third visit of the First Training Squadron to Oman in the past 10 years.

Coinciding with the visit, Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, was on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman from October 6 (Sunday) to October 9 (Wednesday). He held interactions with Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis bin Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (COSSAF), and Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO). He also visited key defence and training installations in Oman.