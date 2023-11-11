ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Naval Academy receives original Maha Vir Chakra at solemn ceremony

November 11, 2023 02:23 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Ameeta Mulla Wattal and Anjali Kaul, daughters of late Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla, hand over the original Maha Vir Chakra medal, the second highest military decoration in India, to the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a poignant ceremony at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, the daughters of late Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla, MVC (Posthumous), handed over the original Maha Vir Chakra to the INA.

The Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest military decoration, is awarded for acts of conspicuous gallantry in the face of enemy action.

Vice Admiral Puneet K. Bahl, Commandant of the INA, received the medal from Captain Mulla’s daughters Dr. Ameeta Mulla Wattal and Mrs. Anjali Kaul, on behalf of the academy.

Captain Mulla’s daughters also gave a motivational speech on leadership lessons drawn from the heroic acts of their father.

Captain Mulla’s gallantry is rooted in the 1971 Indo-Pak war when, on the night of December 9, 1971, INS Khukri was hit by torpedoes.

Displaying extraordinary courage, Captain Mulla supervised the rescue of his ship’s company, remaining calm and composed even in the face of imminent danger.

Despite deciding to abandon the ship, he returned to the bridge to oversee further rescue operations.

His selfless actions, including going down with the sinking ship, embody the highest traditions of service and the core values of duty, honour, and courage.

The original Maha Vir Chakra will be prominently displayed below Captain Mulla’s citation at the motivational hall of Prerna Sthal.

The world-class aquatics complex at the INA, named after Captain Mulla, serves as a testament to his legacy. Each squadron at the INA prominently features stories of heroic actions, ensuring that the spirit of gallantry and bravery continues to inspire future generations of young officers passing through the portals of the prestigious institution.

