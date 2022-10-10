Indian Medical Association warns against ‘destroying’ doctors’ morale

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
October 10, 2022 17:37 IST

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Palakkad on Sunday cautioned the people not to get carried away by partially correct and exaggerated reports about deaths of patients in hospitals. IMA district president Arun N.M. and secretary Dilip Kuncheria said that holding doctors responsible for deaths that take place in some uncontrollable circumstances during treatment would “destroy” the morale of hundreds of doctors working in healthcare.

They said it was unfortunate that a woman died following excessive bleeding after childbirth at Thangam Hospital on July 4. “No doctor would do anything that is harmful to their patients. Blaming the doctors squarely for any death from some unpreventable conditions is unjust,” they said.

