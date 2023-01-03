Indian Library Congress resolves to establish libraries across the country

January 03, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated January 04, 2023 08:43 am IST - KANNUR

The three-day Indian Library Congress (ILC), which concluded in Kannur on Tuesday, decided to work towards establishing libraries across the country. Organising committee chairman V. Sivadasan, MP, presented the resolution that said that free access to a deliberative public space was a fundamental human right. The delegates aimed at working towards a world where access to empowering, educative and transformative public spaces was the right of every human being, he said. Libraries were one of the most important public spaces where people could meet and interact irrespective of caste, religion, and other social differences. He said establishing libraries in every ward of the local bodies was essential for the country to develop into an equitable, egalitarian and just society. He urged the authorities to increase public spending and resources for establishing and promoting libraries.