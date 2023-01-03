HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Library Congress resolves to establish libraries across the country

Organising committee chairman V. Sivadasan, MP, presented the resolution that said that free access to a deliberative public space was a fundamental human right

January 03, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated January 04, 2023 08:43 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Minister M. B. Rajesh inaugurating the valedictory function of the Indian Library Congress in Kannur on Tuesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Minister M. B. Rajesh inaugurating the valedictory function of the Indian Library Congress in Kannur on Tuesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

The three-day Indian Library Congress (ILC), which concluded in Kannur on Tuesday, decided to work towards establishing libraries across the country. Organising committee chairman V. Sivadasan, MP, presented the resolution that said that free access to a deliberative public space was a fundamental human right. The delegates aimed at working towards a world where access to empowering, educative and transformative public spaces was the right of every human being, he said. Libraries were one of the most important public spaces where people could meet and interact irrespective of caste, religion, and other social differences. He said establishing libraries in every ward of the local bodies was essential for the country to develop into an equitable, egalitarian and just society. He urged the authorities to increase public spending and resources for establishing and promoting libraries.

Related Topics

Kerala / library and museum

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.