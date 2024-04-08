Indian Institute of Spices Research develops three more microbial formations to help farmers improve agricultural productivity

April 08, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR), Kozhikode has developed and validated three more new microbial formulations based on granular lime and gypsum to help farmers improve agricultural productivity.

The formulations, Bactolime, Bactogypsum and Trichogypsum, developed using IISR’s own patent applied-technology, have the ability to address soil pH issues and deliver beneficial microorganisms concurrently through a single formulation.

According to scientists who worked on the project, Bactolime, the first product, integrates beneficial bacteria or plant growth promoting Rhizobacteria with liming material into a single formulation. The beneficial bacteria, being a potential tool for sustainable agriculture, not only ensure the availability of essential nutrients to plants but also help in enhancing nutrient use efficiency, they said.

‘Bactolime’ integrates liming material and beneficial bacteria to perform the function of both – ameliorating low pH of the soil and ensuring delivery of plant beneficial bacteria through a single product.

The other two new gypsum-based bacterial formulations, Bactogypsum and Trichogypsum, act by buffering the soil pH to a near-neutral level, creating a favourable environment for the establishment of these beneficial microbes. This, in turn, improves the physical condition of the soil, enhances the availability of secondary nutrients, and boosts overall microbial activity.

IISR scientists V. Srinivasan, R. Praveena, S. J. Eapen and IISR Director R. Dinesh invented the formulations. Another product using this formulation technology, Tricholime, which integrates Trichoderma and lime, was released a few months ago.