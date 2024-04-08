GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Indian Institute of Spices Research develops three more microbial formations to help farmers improve agricultural productivity

April 08, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR), Kozhikode has developed and validated three more new microbial formulations based on granular lime and gypsum to help farmers improve agricultural productivity. 

The formulations, Bactolime, Bactogypsum and Trichogypsum, developed using IISR’s own patent applied-technology, have the ability to address soil pH issues and deliver beneficial microorganisms concurrently through a single formulation. 

According to scientists who worked on the project, Bactolime, the first product, integrates beneficial bacteria or plant growth promoting Rhizobacteria with liming material into a single formulation. The beneficial bacteria, being a potential tool for sustainable agriculture, not only ensure the availability of essential nutrients to plants but also help in enhancing nutrient use efficiency, they said.  

‘Bactolime’ integrates liming material and beneficial bacteria to perform the function of both – ameliorating low pH of the soil and ensuring delivery of plant beneficial bacteria through a single product.

The other two new gypsum-based bacterial formulations, Bactogypsum and Trichogypsum, act by buffering the soil pH to a near-neutral level, creating a favourable environment for the establishment of these beneficial microbes. This, in turn, improves the physical condition of the soil, enhances the availability of secondary nutrients, and boosts overall microbial activity. 

IISR scientists V. Srinivasan, R. Praveena, S. J. Eapen and IISR Director R. Dinesh invented the formulations. Another product using this formulation technology, Tricholime, which integrates Trichoderma and lime, was released a few months ago.  

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.