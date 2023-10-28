Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology among institutions awarded 5G Use Case Labs

October 28, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) has been awarded a 5G Use Case Lab under the ‘100 5G Use Cases Labs’ initiative of the Central government.

The lab awarded to the IIST can be useful, among other things, for experimenting with 6G-satellite network integration research and using 5G/6G for human space missions as well as future international space stations, the institute, which functions under the Department of Space, said.

Other potential uses of the 5G lab include cultivating expertise and enthusiasm for 5G technologies among students and the academic community, enabling undergraduate and postgraduate projects within a 5G framework, offering startups and MSMEs access to a 5G testing setup, and preparing the academic and startup landscape for the advent of 6G, the IIST said.

Further, engineering institutions will be able to collaborate with IIST in order to utilise the facility for research and education. The 5G Use Case Labs initiative would also help integrate IIST into the Global Digital Development Ecosystem, the institute added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had awarded 100 ‘5G Use Case Labs’ to educational institutions across the country while virtually inaugurating the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress 2023 (IMC) in New Delhi on Friday. According to the Central government, the ‘100 5G labs initiative’ is aimed at realising the opportunities in 5G technology by encouraging the development of 5G applications which cater to India’s unique needs and global demands. The initiative is also aimed at building a 6G-ready academic and start-up ecosystem in the country, according to the government.

