Indian Institute of Mass Communication alumni meet held in Kochi

April 30, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Alumni Association Kerala chapter hosted its annual meet, Connections, in Kochi on Saturday. Connections 2023 was the third gathering of the IIMC alumni in the State. Sandhya Manikandan of the 2017-18 Malayalam Journalism batch at IIMC Kottayam was presented with the IIMCAA Awards for Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Broadcasting). The award comprises a trophy, cash award of ₹50,000, and a citation. Bijin Samuel, also belonging to the 2017-18 batch of IIMC Kottayam, received the award for the Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Publishing) at a function in New Delhi. Kurian Abraham, president of the chapter, welcomed the gathering.