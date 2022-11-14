Indian Institute of Diabetes to be elevated as a research institute: Veena

November 14, 2022 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST

Indian Institute of Diabetes would be elevated as a research institute, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Adequate posts would be created to augment the status of IID. At present, apart from diabetes and geriatric care, the institute is providing consultation under the super specialities of endocrinology, cardiology, nephrology and neurology. In the next five years, IID would be elevated as a comprehensive diabetes care centre providing all-round care for diabetes and all its associated complications, Ms. George claimed, while inaugurating the World Diabetes Day observance here on Monday.

Non communicable diseases continue to be a huge threat to the State’s health sector. Metabolic centres would soon be opened in all districts where comprehensive diabetes care would be provided.

Ms. George said that steps would be taken to include those above 18 years with Type 1 diabetes in a special scheme to provide insulin.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function.