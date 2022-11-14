Indian Institute of Diabetes to be elevated as a research institute: Veena

November 14, 2022 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Institute of Diabetes would be elevated as a research institute, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Adequate posts would be created to augment the status of IID. At present, apart from diabetes and geriatric care, the institute is providing consultation under the super specialities of endocrinology, cardiology, nephrology and neurology. In the next five years, IID would be elevated as a comprehensive diabetes care centre providing all-round care for diabetes and all its associated complications, Ms. George claimed, while inaugurating the World Diabetes Day observance here on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Non communicable diseases continue to be a huge threat to the State’s health sector. Metabolic centres would soon be opened in all districts where comprehensive diabetes care would be provided.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

Ms. George said that steps would be taken to include those above 18 years with Type 1 diabetes in a special scheme to provide insulin.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US