Indian fishing boat owner accuses authorities of inaction in wake of collision

October 22, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - KANNUR

The owner of an Indian-registered fishing vessel has accused authorities of inaction following a collision in the coastal waters off Kannur coast on October 19, 2023. The collision involved a foreign ship, later identified as Korea Chemi, and an Indian fishing vessel Mercy Annai.

According to Siluvapichai, the owner of the Indian boat, the incident occurred as Mercy Annai and its six-member crew embarked on a routine fishing expedition from Puthiyangadi. Approximately 45 nautical miles from Kannur, the foreign ship collided with the Indian vessel at 10.20 p.m., causing significant damage. Two fishermen were thrown into the sea, and fishing nets were destroyed as the vessel was dragged for several metres.

He reported the incident to the Azheekal Coastal Police Station immediately upon returning to the coast, expecting swift action from the authorities. However, as of now, no substantial initiatives or steps have been taken by the police, he alleged.

Advocate Yash Thomas Mannully, representing Siluvapichai, has raised the issue with the Ministry of Shipping, Department of Fisheries, State government, and other concerned departments. He emphasised the disturbing behaviour of the foreign ship that failed to provide assistance to the distressed fishermen as required by law. The crew, besides suffering losses, has been traumatised, sustaining physical injuries and emotional distress, he said.

Mr. Mannully said Korea Chemi, transporting oil or chemical from Indonesia is currently berthed within Nhava Sheva Port limits under Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, raising concerns of potential evidence tampering. Advocate Mannully has petitioned for a forensic analysis, including the collection of paint samples from both Korea Chemi and Mercy Annai for further investigation.

The demands extend to initiating proceedings under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for marine casualties and conducting a preliminary investigation in accordance with the provisions of the Merchant Shipping Act 1958. Compensation of ₹1 crore for Mercy Annai and its crew members, invoking Rule 3 of the Merchant Shipping (Regulation of Entry of Ships into Ports, Anchorages and Offshore Facilities) Rules 2012, is also being sought.

Furthermore, Mr. Mannully has requested the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) by the Coastal Police, Fort Kochi, invoking the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Merchant Shipping Act 1958.

Meawhile, in his explanation, Station House Officer M. Venugopalan of Azheekal Coastal Police Station, said that he cited limited damage to the boat and no loss of life.

He indicated that though they have informed the Coast Guard in Beypore, the case should be handled by the Coastal Police, Fort Kochi, as their jurisdiction extends up to 12 nautical miles from the coast.

