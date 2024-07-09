ADVERTISEMENT

Indian financial system stable but warrants continued surveillance, says RBI team 

Published - July 09, 2024 02:07 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) team that prepared its recent financial stability report has highlighted the remarkable financial stability in India at the current juncture but cautioned over emergent risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team members were speaking at a packed seminar organised by Uruppika, the Centre of Excellence in Macroeconomics, Banking and Finance of the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIMK).

Dr. O.P. Mall, executive director in charge of financial stability and statistics; Ayyappan Nair, an expert in systemic risk and is represented on the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP); and Sangeetha Mathews, an expert in stress test on banking, were part of the team, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said at a system level, gross and net non-performing assets (NPA) ratios were at a decadal low of 2.8% and 0.6% respectively, while returns on assets and returns on equity were at a decadal high of 1.3% and 13.8% respectively. Capital buffers for banks were strong with a capital to risk (weighted) assets ratio (CRAR) of 16.8%, with a common equity tier-1 ratio of 13.9%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the sharp rise in slippage from retail loans as a share of new NPAs is a concern. Also, the emergent risks from cyber hazards, climate change, and global risks need to be closely watched.

While at a system level, scheduled commercial banks can maintain regulatory minimum capital even in case of an extreme adverse scenario of a two standard deviation shock, their CRAR may be eroded from 16.7% at present to 13.3% and gross NPAs could rise from 2.8% to 7.9%. The bank-level stress tests show that six banks with a share of 11.2% in total assets of banks may fail to meet the regulatory minimum capital requirement.

IIMK Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee stressed the importance of maintaining financial stability, especially since the financial system was undergoing widening and deepening. He added that a sustained focus on NPAs was necessary as once impaired, they ceased to be assets in the true sense and became de facto liabilities of the bank.

Prof. Mridul Saggar, who heads Uruppika, lauded the RBI for covering 46 banks in the stress tests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US