GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian financial system stable but warrants continued surveillance, says RBI team 

Published - July 09, 2024 02:07 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) team that prepared its recent financial stability report has highlighted the remarkable financial stability in India at the current juncture but cautioned over emergent risks.

The team members were speaking at a packed seminar organised by Uruppika, the Centre of Excellence in Macroeconomics, Banking and Finance of the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIMK).

Dr. O.P. Mall, executive director in charge of financial stability and statistics; Ayyappan Nair, an expert in systemic risk and is represented on the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP); and Sangeetha Mathews, an expert in stress test on banking, were part of the team, according to a press release.

They said at a system level, gross and net non-performing assets (NPA) ratios were at a decadal low of 2.8% and 0.6% respectively, while returns on assets and returns on equity were at a decadal high of 1.3% and 13.8% respectively. Capital buffers for banks were strong with a capital to risk (weighted) assets ratio (CRAR) of 16.8%, with a common equity tier-1 ratio of 13.9%.

However, the sharp rise in slippage from retail loans as a share of new NPAs is a concern. Also, the emergent risks from cyber hazards, climate change, and global risks need to be closely watched.

While at a system level, scheduled commercial banks can maintain regulatory minimum capital even in case of an extreme adverse scenario of a two standard deviation shock, their CRAR may be eroded from 16.7% at present to 13.3% and gross NPAs could rise from 2.8% to 7.9%. The bank-level stress tests show that six banks with a share of 11.2% in total assets of banks may fail to meet the regulatory minimum capital requirement.

IIMK Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee stressed the importance of maintaining financial stability, especially since the financial system was undergoing widening and deepening. He added that a sustained focus on NPAs was necessary as once impaired, they ceased to be assets in the true sense and became de facto liabilities of the bank.

Prof. Mridul Saggar, who heads Uruppika, lauded the RBI for covering 46 banks in the stress tests.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.