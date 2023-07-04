Indian Environment Congress from July 11

July 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Centre for Environment and Development will be organising the Indian Environment Congress 2023 (IEC 2023) with the focal theme ‘Sustainable Waste Management – Challenges, Opportunities and innovations’ from July 11 to 13 at Mascot Hotel in the capital. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the national conference which is being organised in association with the Kerala Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, GIZ India and Swiss National Science Foundation. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh will preside over the function. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil will release the proceedings of the conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.