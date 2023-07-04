ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Environment Congress from July 11

July 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Environment and Development will be organising the Indian Environment Congress 2023 (IEC 2023) with the focal theme ‘Sustainable Waste Management – Challenges, Opportunities and innovations’ from July 11 to 13 at Mascot Hotel in the capital. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the national conference which is being organised in association with the Kerala Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, GIZ India and Swiss National Science Foundation. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh will preside over the function. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil will release the proceedings of the conference.

