Indian elephants hog limelight at Nasdaq closing bell ceremony

August 12, 2023

In an exclusive first in the history of Nasdaq Market Site at Times Square, the famed billboard that flashes exclusive video clips on the repeat on Saturday featured footage of Indian elephants.

The intent of the move was to invite the attention of the global audience to the need to conserve Asian elephants on the occasion of World Elephant Day that fell on August 12.

Also, a Canadian citizen with Kerala roots, Sangita Iyer, the founding executive director of Voice for Asian Elephants Society, received the rare opportunity of ringing the closing bell at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. She also became the first-ever elephant conservationist to receive the honour.

A rotating 30-second short clip of Indian elephants shot by Ms. Iyer was featured on the video tower at Times Square, live-streaming the entire ceremony around the world. “I am really overwhelmed by the invitation to ring the bell on the occasion of World Elephant Day, as the event could invite the global attention of economists to the need to conserve the Asian elephants,” she told The Hindu,

“One wild elephant is estimated to absorb and store $1.75 million in carbon value, as jumbos promote the growth of hardwood trees. They wander across vast areas and disperse seeds in their dung.”

Pointing out the carbon value of elephants estimated by the International Monetary Fund, Ms. Iyer said, the governments should realise the fact that by conserving the elephants, they were really saving humanity. “The talk I delivered on the occasion stressed the point that by conserving elephants, we are mitigating the impact of climate change,” she said.

The Nasdaq authorities in a statement said, “We are witnessing the ravages of climate change around the world, and elephants are natural climate mitigators. They need to be saved from extinction.”

The iconic bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq Market Site represents an enormous opportunity to invite the attention of the global audience to a particular cause or achievement or milestone of a company or institution. Voice for Asian Elephants Society is an organisation with a mission to protect the endangered Asian elephants of India. Another Indian who got to ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange was Indian cricketer Anil Kumble to commemorate India’s 66th Independence Day in 2012.

