Cyclone Tauktae | Indian Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen in Kannur

The fishermen were stranded on a fishing boat Badhriya after they left Thalassery harbour on May 13.

Three fishermen from Kannur, missing since they went fishing in the sea, were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard in a swift and daring operation conducted on May 14 night in the Cyclone Tauktae-ravaged sea.

Arun, 36, Francis, 58, and Surendran, 64 — all natives of Thiruvananthapuram, were stranded on a fishing boat Badhriya after they left Thalassery harbour on May 13. However, in swift action, all were rescued at 10.20 p.m. by Coast Guard ship Vikram.

The rescued fisherman were provided emergency treatment onboard the ship.

District Commander DIG Sanatan Jena said despite rough sea conditions, the ships were out at sea, prowling the water in an effort to rescue the fishermen.

“We are continuously warning all fishermen about the deteriorating weather condition and impending cyclonic weather in the area through radar stations and CG aircrafts patrolling the areas,” he said.

He said the cyclone is now slowly and steadily moving in the northern direction and the Coast Guard ships were continuously patrolling the high seas shepherding boats to safe waters and towards the land.