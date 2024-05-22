GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Coast Guard rescues vessel in distress off Chavakkad in Kerala

Vessel IFB Guruvayoorappan sends SOS after water ingress in engine compartment 31 nautical miles off Chavakkad

Published - May 22, 2024 01:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Crew aboard IFB Guruvayoorappan after a distress signal that was responded by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Abhinav off Chavakkad in Kerala on May 22.

Crew aboard IFB Guruvayoorappan after a distress signal that was responded by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Abhinav off Chavakkad in Kerala on May 22. | Photo Credit: PTI via @IndiaCoastGuard 

In a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued the vessel IFB Guruvayoorappan and 13 crew members aboard after it reported water ingress in the engine compartment 31 nautical miles off Chavakkad in Kerala on May 22.

Responding to the SOS call, Indian Coast Guard ship Abhinav quickly reached the distressed boat and undertook de-flooding operation and provided technical assistance braving the challenging weather.

The operation ensured the safety of the crew onboard the vessel which was later facilitated to enter the Munambam harbour safely.

