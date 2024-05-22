Indian Coast Guard rescues vessel in distress off Chavakkad in Kerala

In a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued the vessel IFB Guruvayoorappan and 13 crew members aboard after it reported water ingress in the engine compartment 31 nautical miles off Chavakkad in Kerala on May 22.

Responding to the SOS call, Indian Coast Guard ship Abhinav quickly reached the distressed boat and undertook de-flooding operation and provided technical assistance braving the challenging weather.

The operation ensured the safety of the crew onboard the vessel which was later facilitated to enter the Munambam harbour safely.