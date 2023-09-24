ADVERTISEMENT

Indian athletes for Asian Games given send off at LNCPE

September 24, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Union Minister says Indian athletes would come up with a stellar show at Hangzhou

The Hindu Bureau

A 22- member team of Indian athletes departing for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China was given a send off at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) here on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, who was the chief guest at the function, said Indian athletes had significantly improved their performance in recent times and they would come up with a stellar show at Hangzhou.

The team includes relay athletes Olympians Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh and Nihal Joel, who completed their training at LNCPE. Principal G. Kishore, Additional Director General of Police Balram Kumar Upadhyay and Olympian K.M. Beenamol were among those present to see off the contingent.

