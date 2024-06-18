GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Association of Lawyers demands rollback of court fees hike in Kerala

Kerala government’s decision to revise court fees will overburden the poor and marginalised communities and hinder the dispensation of justice, says Indian Association of Lawyers

Updated - June 18, 2024 11:18 am IST

Published - June 18, 2024 11:17 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Any increase in the court fee would directly hit commoners who seek justice, says Indian Association of Lawyers

Any increase in the court fee would directly hit commoners who seek justice, says Indian Association of Lawyers | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Kerala government’s decision to revise court fees would overburden the poor and marginalised communities and hinder the dispensation of justice, according to the Indian Association of Lawyers.

Any increase in the court fee would directly hit commoners who seek justice. It would also weaken the legal system. The government’s decision to impose fees for criminal petitions regarding Negotiable Instruments Act cases was not a legally valid one, according to a joint statement issued by the association’s Kerala State president K. P. Jayachandran and general secretary Thayyil B. Jayamohan.

The association suggested imposing fees for petitions moved by corporate firms in Lok Adalats and arbitration petitions moved by companies. Retired judges shall not be reappointed to new posts by paying hefty remuneration. New courts shall be established and learned and knowledgeable judicial officials shall be appointed for the speedy disposal of cases, the organisation demanded.

