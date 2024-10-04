Indian Army soldier Thomas Cherian laid to rest 56 years after his death

The mortal remains of Thomas Cherian, Indian Army soldier from Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta, who was killed in a plane crash over the Rohtang Pass in 1968, were finally laid to rest with military honours on Friday.

The body, discovered earlier this week after 56 years, had been kept at the Pangode Military Camp in Thiruvananthapuram since Thursday. It was brought to the residence of Shaiju K. Mathew, son of Cherian’s elder brother Thomas Mathew, by 10.30 a.m. on Friday. The remains, transported in an open vehicle from the Elanthoor market junction, was brought to the house in a solemn procession.

Guard of honour

The funeral service at the family home was led by Kuriakose Mar Clemis Metropolitan. After allowing the public to pay homage, the State police accorded a guard of honour. The cortege left for St. Peter’s Orthodox Church, Karur, by 12.30 p.m.

The final rites commenced at 2 p.m., officiated by Abraham Mar Seraphim Metropolitan. Cherian was laid to rest with military honours in a specially prepared burial chamber.

Dignitaries paid their respects, with Health Minister Veena George placing a floral wreath on behalf of the State government, and Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony conveying a condolence message from Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The previous day, the Goa Governor, representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had visited Cherian’s relatives at Elanthoor.

Thomas Cherian, 22, was aboard an Indian Air Force Antonov-12 aircraft when it crashed over the Rohtang Pass. The twin-engine turboprop, carrying 102 passengers, vanished on February 7, 1968, during a flight from Chandigarh to Leh. The discovery of Cherian’s remains, along with those of three others, was made possible through the combined efforts of the Dogra Scouts and the Tiranga Mountain Rescue team.