KeralaThrissur: 11 December 2021 18:33 IST
Comments
Indian Air Force helicopter crash | Mortal remains of Junior Warrant Officer A. Pradeep brought home
Updated: 11 December 2021 18:43 IST
Mortal remains of Junior Warrant Officer A. Pradeep, who was killed in helicopter crash, were brought to his house at Ponnukkara in Thrissur district on Saturday. Earlier, the body was kept at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Puthur, for an hour for the people to pay homage.
Thousands of people, including Ministers, elected representatives, military and paramilitary forces, police officers, socio-political-cultural leaders, relatives, teachers, friends and local people paid homage to Pradeep.
Body will be cremated with full military honours on the compound of his house soon.
More In Kerala
Read more...