India under PM Modi has witnessed people-centric governance: Jaishankar

January 06, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar has said the successive National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have scripted a significant change in governance in the past 10 years by ensuring welfare schemes are people-centric.

The humongous scale of schemes are unimaginable anywhere else in the world, he said addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

While he stressed that a changed “vision” under Mr. Modi had proved crucial in the country’s growth trajectory, Mr. Jaishankar also elaborated on how technology had been employed as a catalyst for progress. The high coverage of Aadhaar and bank accounts in India and their linkage to mobile phones enabled direct benefit transfers.

He said the tremendous work of the Modi government had made several countries sit up and take notice. The major schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana had been catering to beneficiaries more than the combined population of the United States and Europe.

‘Modi ki Guarantee’, a catchphrase that is increasingly being used in the run-up to the upcoming general elections found resonance at the programme. “It essentially stands for good governance and people-centric policies. It also means that if someone is in trouble abroad, be in Saudi Arabia, UAE or in Ukraine, the Prime Minister is there for them,” Mr. Jaishankar said adding that the “journey” which had started must continue to attain a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was receiving immense reception from the people, despite the hostile attitude of certain political parties.

Mr. Muraleedharan accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of being narrow-minded by allegedly adopting action against a Maradu municipal councillor for inaugurating a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra meeting. “Public service is beyond politics. People should not look for political interests in development,” he said.

He also faulted the Left Democratic Front government for failing to disburse social security pensions, even after imposing cess on fuel for the purpose.

New cooking gas connections were distributed to five beneficiaries under the Ujjwala Yojana on the occasion. Shrestha Divyang Balika Award recipient Fathima Anshi was felicitated on the occasion.

State Level Bankers’ Committee convener S. Prem Kumar, NABARD Chief General Manager Gopakumaran Nair, State Bank of India Chief General Manager A. Bhuvaneshwari, and Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell Director General P. Manoj Kumar were among those who participated.

