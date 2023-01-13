ADVERTISEMENT

India, Sri Lanka teams arrive for one-day match

January 13, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma along with his team mates arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Indian and the Sri Lankan cricket teams arrived here on Friday for the third one-day international (ODI) match to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, on Sunday. Team India has already clinched the three-match ODI series by winning the first two matches.

After the second ODI match held in Kolkata, the teams arrived at Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Friday by 4 p.m. on a special flight of Air Vistara. Thiruvananthapuram District Cricket Association, headed by president Rajeev, received the teams at the domestic terminal of the airport.

After the reception, the Indian team went to Hotel Hyatt, and the Sri Lankan team to Hotel Taj Vivanta. Both teams will train at the Greenfield Stadium on Saturday. The Sri Lankan team will train from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. while the Indian team will practice from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The match will start at 1.30 p.m. on Sunday. Spectators will be allowed to enter the ground from 11.30 a.m. onwards.

