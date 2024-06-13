India should address gaps in executing its migration-related policies, pacts: expert

The massive blaze in a six-storey building in Kuwait, killing many, a majority of them Indians, has once again brought the issues faced by emigrants to the fore. S. Irudaya Rajan, Chair, International Institute of Migration and Development, a prominent migration expert from Kerala whose Kerala Migration Survey 2023 will be released on Friday, speaks to The Hindu on a range of issues related to migrants.

India is one of the top 10 countries in the world which sends record numbers of migrants to various countries every year. Is India capable of handling the multidimensional aspects of migration and the inherent challenges?

India is indeed capable of managing the multidimensional aspects of migration, provided it implements robust pre-departure training and skill enhancement programmes for prospective migrants. India has proactively signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with numerous countries, including the GCC countries and European countries such as Germany, to facilitate and improve mobility and migration. These agreements aim at streamlining the migration process and enhancing the welfare of Indian emigrants. However, the full potential of these bilateral agreements remains unrealised due to challenges in implementation. The recent G20 summit hosted by India demonstrated the country’s capacity for strong leadership and infrastructure development. Leveraging this strength, India can address the gaps in executing its migration-related policies and agreements. By focusing on pre-departure preparation and effectively implementing existing MoUs, India can better manage the complexities of international migration and optimise the benefits for its emigrants and the nation.

How vulnerable is the Indian migrant workforce in West Asia in terms of lack of access to essential social security, health-care benefits and safety standards in workplaces?

Compared to African and other South Asian migrants, Indian workers are relatively better off due to the long history of migration and their substantial presence in West Asia’s workforce. In most of the Gulf countries, numerically Indians are the largest migrants. Despite this, a critical issue for Indian migrants is the lack of effective redressal mechanisms. This was starkly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic when many migrants returned home due to job losses and company closures, with numerous reports of wage theft. The confusion and fear among these migrants regarding compensation and legal recourse underscored the deficiencies in existing support systems. We still don’t know how many of these returnees were compensated later. Accommodation is another area of concern. Employers typically provide accommodation, which many migrants prefer due to the lower expenses allowing them to send more money back home. This dependency is often exploited by employers, leading to overcrowded and inadequate facilities. These cramped quarters pose health risks and lead to various crises. This vulnerability reflects the broader issues of insufficient social protections and regulatory oversight, exacerbating the precarious situation of Indian migrant workers. We should seriously think of including migration and mobility in a serious way at the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.

What are the steps to be taken by the Union and State governments to ensure protection of migrant rights?

The Centre should prioritise introducing the new immigration bill in Parliament to establish efficient migration governance. Currently, the absence of a strong emigration Act hampers the ability to effectively manage and safeguard migrant workers. State governments should collaborate closely with the Union government to ensure the well-being of emigrants from their regions. Each State should establish organisations similar to Kerala’s Non-Resident Keralite’s Affairs (NoRKA), which has a dedicated team to address challenges faced by the migrants. Reviving the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs which was part of the first Modi government and was dissolved in 2016 would be a significant move. A Ministry dedicated to the 22-million strong Indian migrants and 20-million strong Indian diaspora worldwide would ensure focused attention on their issues and conditions, facilitating better migration management and protection. In destination countries, Indian embassies need to be better equipped with more labour welfare officers. The ratio of embassy staff to migrants must be adequate to address the specific challenges in each country. Frequent visits by embassy staff to workplaces and assessing the living conditions of migrants are essential. These visits will provide a clear understanding of ground realities and enable embassies to address issues.